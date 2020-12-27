Vidulum (VDL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,227.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $138,382.28 and $18,227.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.