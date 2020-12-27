VIDY Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $376,688.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00044954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00296317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.02134535 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

