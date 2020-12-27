Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 42,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 96,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit