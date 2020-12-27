Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $431.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005133 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,764,570 coins and its circulating supply is 196,384,956 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars.

