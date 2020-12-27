Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $152,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE GHL opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

