Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

