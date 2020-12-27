Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 252,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.60. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

