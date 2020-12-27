Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 23,469 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.70 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

