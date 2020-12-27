Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,746 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIACA) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIACA opened at $37.03 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.