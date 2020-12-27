Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,536 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Smith Micro Software worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 202.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.34 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

