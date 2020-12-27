Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CKPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 99,745 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.65. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CKPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

