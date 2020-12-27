William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quidel in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.35.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QDEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

QDEL stock opened at $197.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.74.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Quidel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Quidel by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,136,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Quidel by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

