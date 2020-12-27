WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $18.77 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $18.77 million and $2.27 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00044764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02039779 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.