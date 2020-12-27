xBTC (xBTC) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One xBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $8,413.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 3,260,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,877 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

