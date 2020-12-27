xBTC (xBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $9,826.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $9,826.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00127062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00620255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00156076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016072 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,214,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,606 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

