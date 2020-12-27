Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,734 shares of company stock worth $5,906,362 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

