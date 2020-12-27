Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.78

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.13. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands.

YZCAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

