YEE Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ABCC, CoinTiger and OKEx. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $30,499.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00294822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.63 or 0.02135395 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, Huobi, OKEx, DEx.top, ABCC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

