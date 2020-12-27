Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 487,552 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after acquiring an additional 380,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

