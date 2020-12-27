Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce $295.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.32 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $280.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. 201,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.