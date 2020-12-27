Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

COLB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. 62,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

