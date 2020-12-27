Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,088. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

