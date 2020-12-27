Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to post $187.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.64 million and the lowest is $187.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $102.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $682.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.40 million to $683.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $801.09 million, with estimates ranging from $799.52 million to $804.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.50. 218,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,327. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.