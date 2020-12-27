Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce sales of $106.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $113.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $392.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.50 million to $395.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $462.43 million, with estimates ranging from $445.79 million to $480.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $5,294,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 291,594 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 126,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,284. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

