Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 104,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $89.06.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

