Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

TTMI stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.