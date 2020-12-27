Zacks: Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post sales of $438.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.42 million and the lowest is $413.40 million. Express posted sales of $606.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Express by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 1,222,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

