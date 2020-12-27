Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. Inseego posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

