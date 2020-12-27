Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.89. MSCI posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $432.46 on Friday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $444.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.62. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,950. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 353,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.