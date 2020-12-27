Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $474.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.70 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $632.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 493,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

