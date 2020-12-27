Zacks: Analysts Expect Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) will report $150.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Onto Innovation posted sales of $120.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year sales of $551.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.40 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $627.05 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $630.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $48.49.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

