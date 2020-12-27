Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. AXT reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 716,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,601. The company has a market cap of $398.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.23 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,668. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

