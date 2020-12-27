Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BRKS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $5,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
