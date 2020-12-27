Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $5,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.