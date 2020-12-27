Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 788,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

