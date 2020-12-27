Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natura &Co.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natura &Co by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ:NTCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,602. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.