Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $249,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,454,000 after purchasing an additional 678,929 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $316.58 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

