Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.37. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,440. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

