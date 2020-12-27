Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $947.80 million to $1.07 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

