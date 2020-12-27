Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

NYSE AAP traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $160.68. 308,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

