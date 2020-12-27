Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,764. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

