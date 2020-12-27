Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,764. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit