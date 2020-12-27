Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. 141,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,284. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.