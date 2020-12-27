Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

MRNS opened at $12.63 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

