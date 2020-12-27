Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

