Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $316.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $7,799,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 49.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

