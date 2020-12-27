Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from gradual recovery in freight market conditions as evidenced by the 7.9% rise in truck transportation revenues in the third quarter. Additionally, the company’s initiatives to reward its shareholders are encouraging. This July, it increased quarterly dividend by 13.5%. During the first nine months of 2020, Landstar returned $101.4 million to shareholders via dividends. The company’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Amid these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the last six months. However, year-over-year softness in freight demand remains a concern for the company. Due to this freight weakness, truck transportation revenues have declined 8.4% in the first nine months of 2020. Softness in the intermodal, and ocean and air cargo carriers segments is also concerning.”

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 downgraded shares of Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.64.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.