Zacks Investment Research Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

PRQR stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,372 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

