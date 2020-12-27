Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

CAMP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.04.

CAMP opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.44. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CalAmp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

