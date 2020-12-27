Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. UBS Group AG grew its position in ORBCOMM by 596.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2,503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

