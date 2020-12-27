Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $68.26 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $736.06 million and $640.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.26 or 0.00253156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00032482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,783,325 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.