ZCore Hits Market Cap of $533,822.83 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, ZCore has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $533,822.83 and approximately $13,285.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,388,015 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

